Paid holiday declared on Nov 1 for GVMC elections

Visakhapatnam: The District collector and District Election Officer, M. Abhishikth Kishore announced a public holiday on November 1 (Sunday) for government offices and local bodies within the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits to facilitate the smooth conduct of the municipal elections.

The holiday was declared in accordance with the State Election Commission’s directions. The collector further clarified that government buildings and educational institutions identified as polling stations will remain closed on October 31 and November 1 (polling day), covering the day preceding the polls and polling day. Similarly, institutions designated as counting centres will observe a holiday on November 3 to facilitate the smooth conduct of vote counting.

Emphasising the importance of voter participation, the collector appealed to private establishments, commercial organisations and industrial units to grant a paid holiday to their employees on November 1, enabling them to exercise their democratic right without inconvenience.

If granting a full-day holiday is not feasible, employers must provide employees with at least three hours of permission to cast their votes. The Collector called upon all government departments, private establishments and the public to strictly adhere to the State Election Commission’s directives and the Model Code of Conduct to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of the GVMC elections.