It's clear the 'Farmers Declaration' by Congress is bogus- Kavitha

Hyderabad: The BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said that the comments by the TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy on restricting power supply prove that the Congress party's Farmer's Declaration was bogus.

Talking to reporters while taking part in the protest program at Vidyut Soudha, Kavitha said that the farmers faced difficulties during the Congress rule for 60 years. There is no Rythu Bandhu anywhere in the country. KCR's Rythu Bandhu scheme is being copied by others.

Kavitha said quality power is needed to see the farmers happy. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is providing quality power to the farmers and water from Kaleshwaram.

Kavitha said, it was understood from Revanth Reddy''s words that the farmer's declaration made by the Congress party was bogus.

Revanth Reddy has been in both TDP and Congress and these two parties never provided proper electricity to the farmers. Why are the Congress leaders upset when 24-hour power is given to farmers, asked Kavitha. She called up on the people to chase down Revanth Reddy if he visits any village for stating three hours of power supply was enough. Revanth Reddy should immediately apologize to the farmers, demanded Kavitha.