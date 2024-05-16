Live
- MPs, MLAs in Odisha have become redundant: Nadda
- 'Preminchoddu' - Film Unit In Teaser gets grand Launch
- Mumbai hoarding crash: Billboard owner Bhavesh Bhinde nabbed from Udaipur
- Cloud software major Zoho to pump millions of dollars into chip design in India
- National Endangered Species Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Key Facts
- IPL 2024: Some failures teach you more, says MI youngster Naman Dhir ahead of LSG clash
- World Telecommunication Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Swati Maliwal’s statement recorded in alleged assault case: Police sources
- Kejriwal & Mann pay obeisance at Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir
- Manika, Sharath to lead India's six-member TT squad at Paris Olympics
Just In
Small fire at Delhi BJP office, no damage
Highlights
A small fire broke out at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit office on Thursday evening but there was no damage, the party said.
New Delhi: A small fire broke out at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit office on Thursday evening but there was no damage, the party said.
“There was a minor short circuit in the electricity meter box at the Delhi BJP office around 4.15 p.m. which caused a very small fire," the BJP said in a statement.
It further said that the NDMC electric staff and fire tenders came in less than 15 minutes.
"The fire was controlled by 4.30 pm. Only electricity of the office complex has gone and may take a few hours to restore,” it said.
"There is zero damage to property and no one was hurt in the incident," it added.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS