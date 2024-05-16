Live
UWW ask fans to rate Ishan Kishan, Tim David's wrestling moves
The United World Wrestling (UWW) asked fans to rate the wrestling moves of the Mumbai Indians (MI) duo Ishan Kishan and Tim David after the social media handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise posted a video of the cricketers showcasing their grappling skills ahead of their last home game.
MI posted a video on their social media platforms on Thursday in which Kishan and David were taking on each other in a friendly wrestling tussle. Both players looked equally competitive before MI's support staff stopped them and the result of the match was left to be decided by the netizens.
Reposting the video on X, UWW asked fans to score their wrestling skills.
"That defense and counter from Tim David on Ishan Kishan. How would you score this exchange?," UWW captioned the post.
The five-time champions are out of the playoff race after battling a horrific season under new captain Hardik Pandya. With four wins in 13 games, Mumbai are placed at the bottom of the table and will face Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium on Friday to end their IPL campaign at home.