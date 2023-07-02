Jithender Reddy demands national spokesperson post to Raghunandan

Hyderabad: Former MP and BJP leader AP Jithender Reddy, who is in news due to his controversial tweet against the state BJP unit, has once again become the news maker. In his fresh tweet, he demanded the party high command to appoint the party’s MLA M Raghunandan Rao as the national party’s spokesperson.

The tweet is becoming viral on social media now. The reason for this is that Jithender Reddy spoke about Raghunandan Rao, who has been keeping away from all kinds of the party programmes for the last couple of days.

A couple of days back, Jithenderreddy shared a video of a yak being hit by a man from behind and stated that the state party unit also required similar treatment to make it strong in Telangana. He did not stop here. He tagged party’s national leaders like Amit shah, BL Santosh and Sunil Bansal to his tweet causing a huge uproar in the party.