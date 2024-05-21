Live
- Lankan intelligence authorities start fresh probe on ISIS activities after arrest of four suspects in Ahmedabad
- One arrested for throwing ink at Congress LS candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in Delhi
- Biocon Biologics gets US FDA nod for biosimilar version of eye treatment drug Eylea
- Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani's childhood dream realised; here's what it is
- Our leader is the best: Gehlot and Pilot supporters in Rajasthan sing paeans
- Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 31 in excise policy case
- Biden's adviser demands Israel allow aid access to all of Gaza Strip
- High Alert in Andhra Pradesh as Tension Rises Ahead of Election Counting Day
- Gadwal: Lucky dip held to fill med college posts
- Police Conduct Flag March in Guntur District Ahead of Election Counting Day
Just In
Kavitha's judicial remand extended until June 3
Highlights
Hyderabad: The judicial remand of BRS MLC K Kavitha has been extended till June 3. After hearing arguments from the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and CBI, the Delhi Court extended her judicial custody in the Delhi liquor scam. She appeared before the court through a video conference from Tihar jail.
While the investigation into the fresh charge sheet filed against Kavitha by the ED was in progress, the court extended the judicial remand in the CBI case. The court would hear the matter, considering the fresh charge sheet, soon.
Kavitha has been held in judicial custody since March 26, despite diligent efforts by her legal team to secure her release on bail. The court's repeated denials of bail were already anticipated.
