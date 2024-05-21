Kavitha's judicial remand extended until June 3

Hyderabad: The judicial remand of BRS MLC K Kavitha has been extended till June 3. After hearing arguments from the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and CBI, the Delhi Court extended her judicial custody in the Delhi liquor scam. She appeared before the court through a video conference from Tihar jail.

While the investigation into the fresh charge sheet filed against Kavitha by the ED was in progress, the court extended the judicial remand in the CBI case. The court would hear the matter, considering the fresh charge sheet, soon.

Kavitha has been held in judicial custody since March 26, despite diligent efforts by her legal team to secure her release on bail. The court's repeated denials of bail were already anticipated.