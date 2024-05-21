TTD to release August quota of Arjitha Seva and Virtual seva tickets today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Tuesday would release the Arjitha Seva tickets of August, 2024 quota for Tirumala darshan at 10 am followed by release of Pavithrotsvam tickets and virtual seva tickets at 3 PM. The tickets will be released online through official website of TTD.

In another development, VIP break darshans in Tirumala will resume today after a brief hiatus. The TTD Governing Council has restarted the VIP Break Darshans, which were paused in March due to the election code. The Election Commission has given the green signal for the darshans to recommence, following a positive response to the appeal made by the TTD.

Meanwhile, devotees visiting Tirumala are facing long queues outside the Vaikuntham queue complex, as the compartments are full. It is reported that tokenless darshan is taking up to 15 hours for devotees. Despite the long wait, a total of 85,825 devotees visited Tirumala yesterday, with 36,146 devotees offering hair.

With the resumption of VIP break darshans and the release of tickets for August, devotees are eager to visit and seek blessings at the holy abode of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.