JNTUH joint action panel urges CM to clear university vacancies

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) Joint Action Committee (JAC) has appealed to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to initiate permanent appointments across state universities in the New Year to safeguard their academic prestige.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, JAC Chairman Botla Bikshapathi highlighted that universities across Telangana are currently grappling with acute shortages of both funds and faculty. He noted that these systemic gaps are significantly hindering research quality and the future prospects of students.

While the JAC welcomed the Congress government’s allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the development of Osmania University, the committee stressed that other state universities require similar financial intervention. Botla Bikshapathi pointed out that the lack of permanent teaching and non-teaching staff has put a severe strain on existing resources.

The JAC has appealed to the Chief Minister to sanction adequate budgets and ensure a comprehensive recruitment drive in 2026. Strengthening the higher education system, the committee argued, is vital for the state’s long-term progress. Members expressed hope that the coming year will mark a new era of academic growth and institutional stability for JNTUH and its affiliated colleges.