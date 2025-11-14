Live Updates: Jubilee Hills by-poll counting
Hyderabad: After the FIFTH round, the Congress candidate Naveen Yadav has taken a clear lead with a majority of 12,651 votes
The results of the postal ballot votes of the Jubilee Hills bye-election were declared. A total of 101 votes were casted, the valid votes were 96 and 5 were rejected.
As per officials, the INC candidate V Naveen Yadav gets 43 votes, BRS - Maganti Sunitha Gopinath (25), BJP - Deepak Reddy Lankala (20), Ambhoju buddaiah (1), Racha subhadra reddy (2), Asma Begum (1), A Sudarshan (1), Ou kashinath (1) and
NOTA (2).
Live Updates
- 14 Nov 2025 12:34 PM IST
The Congress V Naveen Yadav is leading with 60,359 votes in the sixth round of the Jubilee Hills bye-election. Maganti Sunitha Gopinath (BRS) is trailing with 44,580 votes and Deepak Reddy Lankala (BJP) with 10,215 votes
- 14 Nov 2025 12:11 PM IST
The Election Commission of India declared the results for the fifth round for the Jubilee Hills bye-election
After fifth round, V Naveen Yadav (Congress) is leading with a massive 50,806 votes and widens the lead for Maganti Sunitha Gopinath (BRS) who is trailing with 37,965 votes and Deepak Reddy Lankala (BJP) with 8,549 votes remains at third position
- 14 Nov 2025 12:11 PM IST
After six rounds Congress candidate Naveen Yadav is leading with 15,589 votes
Naveen Yadav got a lead of 2938 votes in the sixth round
After six rounds
Naveen Yadav 50621
Maganti Sunitha 37,967
L Deepak Reddy 7,296
- 14 Nov 2025 12:10 PM IST
Congress candidate Naveen Yadav widens lead after fourth round
The fourth round of counting in the Jubilee Hills bye-election has concluded. According to the election officials, after the fourth round - Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav secured massive 38,523 votes, Maganti Sunitha Gopinath (BRS) is trailing with 28,982 votes Deepak Reddy Lankala (BJP) stands third with 7,276 votes.
- 14 Nov 2025 12:10 PM IST
The results of the 3rd round of the Jubilee Hills bye-election were declared
According to the Election Commission of India, after third round V Naveen Yadav (Congress) is leading with 28,956 votes Maganti Sunitha Gopinath (BRS) is trailing with 22,962 votes Deepak Reddy Lankala (BJP) stood third with 5,341 votes.
After results from the third rounds, Naveen Yadav holds a lead of 5,994 votes