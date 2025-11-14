  1. Home
Live Updates: Jubilee Hills by-poll counting

  14 Nov 2025 10:59 AM IST
Live Updates: Jubilee Hills by-poll counting
Hyderabad: After the FIFTH round, the Congress candidate Naveen Yadav has taken a clear lead with a majority of 12,651 votes

The results of the postal ballot votes of the Jubilee Hills bye-election were declared. A total of 101 votes were casted, the valid votes were 96 and 5 were rejected.

As per officials, the INC candidate V Naveen Yadav gets 43 votes, BRS - Maganti Sunitha Gopinath (25), BJP - Deepak Reddy Lankala (20), Ambhoju buddaiah (1), Racha subhadra reddy (2), Asma Begum (1), A Sudarshan (1), Ou kashinath (1) and

NOTA (2).


2025-11-14 05:29:08

Naveen YadavJubilee HillsCongress leadpostal ballotsBRSBJP

Market Morning Brief: Gift Nifty Moves, US Market Slide, and Bihar Election Highlights

Gift Nifty Was Trading Around 25,848 Level, Down Nearly 106 Points From The Nifty Futures’ Previous Close.

Market Morning Brief: Gift Nifty Moves, US Market Slide, and Bihar Election Highlights

