Kamareddy rat bite: Minister assures action after getting report

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha on Monday said that the government has ordered an investigation into the Kamareddy rat bite incident and is awaiting a report, and based on it, action will be taken against the responsible.

The Minister explained that a complete investigation report will be received within two or three days, and further action will be taken based on the report. He had a meeting with the representatives of trade unions led by the Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGDA), Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, and Joint Action Committee (JAC) at his office in the city. The Minister had a detailed discussion with the representatives of TGDA to resolve the departmental issues.

The Minister responded positively when the JAC representatives brought the suspension of doctors to his attention. He said that the State government was undertaking many programmes to strengthen government hospitals. He said that the State government was positive about solving the problems of doctors and medical staff. In this meeting, the JAC representatives brought several issues, including problems faced by doctors, medical staff, and government hospitals, to the attention of the Minister.

The Minister directed the doctors to work hard to provide better medical care, health protection, and medical safety to the people. JAC Chairman Dr Vinay Kumar, TGDA President Dr Bongu Ramesh, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad President Dr M Srinivas, JAC leaders Dr Ranga, Dr Rahuf, Dr Vinod, Dr Abbaiah, and Dr Vasanth participated in this meeting.