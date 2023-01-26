Kanha meditation fest begins with soulful musical recitals

Hyderabad: Heartfulness headquarters at Kanha Shanti Vanam, on the city outskirts, began its ten-day long music concert by legendary artists of India, followed by group meditation marking the 150th birth anniversary week of Shri Ram Chandraji Maharaj of Fatehgarh, known as Lalaji.

The event was also marked by the opening of the world's first Inner Peace Museum at Heartfulness which showcases artworks, paintings, sculptures, and other installations that depict the life and teachings of Lalaji Maharaj in his own handwriting.

The first day of the Kanha Music & Meditation Festival had an enchanting music recital by Sangeet Samragyi Kaushiki Chakraborty and mass meditation sessions led by Kamlesh Patel 'Daaji' – the Guide of Heartfulness Meditation Worldwide. Around one lakh people joined the festivities, with a million more joining the celebrations online from across the globe.

Speaking on the occasion, Daaji said, "A great soul was born 150 years ago, and he left a huge impact on mankind. Music brings us close to divinity, and this is why we have the greatest artists from India coming together on one platform at Heartfulness."

In the Inner Peace Museum, professional artists from Germany and art students from The Dresden Academy of Fine Arts joined hands with the Heartfulness Institute for this beautiful initiative.

The 10-day music festival has a line-up of great artists such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rahul Sharma, Pt. Sanjeev Abhyankar and Shashank Subramanyam, Sudha Raghunathan and Ustad Rashid Khan.

Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes by teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 1,00,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.