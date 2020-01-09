Trending :
Kapra: Bal Vikas centre opens today

Kapra: Central Minister Kishan Reddy, State Ministers T Harish Rao, Chamakura Mallareddy, Yerrabelli Dayakar Rao will inaugurate the new building of Bal Vikas organisation in Dayaru Village in Keesara mandal on Friday.

The new building was constructed in 20 acres worth Rs 35 crore, said Bal Vikas organisation founder Bala Theressa. Bal Vikas organisation is working as a model for state and central governments.

Programmes in this organisation are held irrespective of caste and religion. Many areas in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Jharkhand, Orissa and Tamil Nadu were developed by the organisation, she added.

