Kapra: Corporator Golluri Anjayya seeks SC categorisation
Highlights
Kapra: The Meerpet Housing Board division corporator Golluri Anjayya called on MP Nama Nageswara Rao at his residence on Sunday and discussed about moving an SC Categorisation Bill in parliament.
The MP responded positively to the request and promised to speak about it when the issue is raised. Bommara Ram Murthy, Srinivas Sathupally and others were present.
