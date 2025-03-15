Karimnagar: Neurologist Mohan Krishna and critical care doctor KC Mishra said that Encephalitis is dan-gerous if ignored and timely medical services can save lives.

Speaking at a press conference organised at Yashoda Hospital in Karimnagar on Friday, he said that Ravesh, a person from Peddapalli district, who was in a critical condition due to a brain disease, was saved by the doctors of Somajiguda Yashoda Hospital. The patient had symptoms like fever, dizziness, changes in sensorium and loss of consciousness for a day, and he was put on a ventilator due to changes in sensorium.

He was temporarily diagnosed with severe meningitis and an MRI scan revealed severe infarcts (clotting) on the right side of the brain. He said that the increased protein in the spinal tap was associated with neutrophilic pleocytosis and low glucose. Sareptococcus agalactiae was seen in the CSF blood culture besides eglo non-convulsive status.

The patient was treated with antibiotics, anti-epileptics, and other supportive measures. He said that he was treated with antibiotics, anti-epileptics, and other supportive measures. The germ related to this disease is present in every human body, and if the germ effect occurs, there will be dif-ficulty in recovery if it is treated quickly within 24 hours.

Although severe beneficial meningoencephalitis is fatal, it is possible to treat the disease in the cere-brospinal fluid in people of all ages. He said that paralysis can be complicated with seizures or non-convulsions. If there is awareness about this, there is no need to be afraid, the doctor said.