Kavitha demands cancellation of Group-I exams

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to cancel the Group-I exams and take up re-examination. She alleged that because of the government’s negligence, lives of the unemployed have been pushed into darkness.

She wrote an open letter to the CM alleging lack of transparency in job recruitment. “The government’s messing with lives of youth is inexcusable. There are many doubts among the candidates regarding the manner in which the Group-I exams were conducted and results declared. There is confusion with the allocation of different hall ticket numbers for Prelims and Mains,” she said.

The BRS leader recalled the TGPSC announcement that 21,075 candidates appeared for the Mains. When the results were declared, the number reached 21,085. How did the number increase? Even after implementing the biometric attendance system, why were there discrepancies in the attendance of the candidates, she asked.