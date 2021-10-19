Kavitha team files papers in support of KCR to head party

Hyderabad: A team of TRS leaders led by MLC Kavitha on Monday submitted a set of nominations to the election returning officer Srinivas Reddy for the post of ruling party president's post on behalf of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. The party leaders, includingHyderabad, Hyderabad News, Hyderabad Latest News,Telangana, Telangana News MPs, MLAs, MLCs, have submitted the nominations to the election returning officer and former MLC Srinivas Reddy at Telangana Bhavan.

The team of the leaders met Reddy and submitted the nominations seeking to re-elect KCR as the TRS president. Earlier on Sunday, a team of ministers submitted a similar set of nominations in favour of the CM to head the party again. It would be a unanimous election of the TRS president, as there would be no competition. All leaders are in favour of KCR. Thus he would retain the president's post, as KTR is working president, according to information.

The nominations would be scrutinised on October 23, withdrawals on October 24 and declare the new president's name on October 25 respectively. If there are no nominations from other party leaders, the new name would be known on October 24 itself. The TRS would conduct a party plenary on a grand scale and declare the name of its new president on October 25. Party leaders P Krishna Murthy and S Madhusudhana Chary are involved in the election process.