KCR condoles demise of MS Swaminathan

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed his shock at the demise of Father of India’s Green Revolution, eminent Agricultural Scientist, Ramon Magsaysay Awardee and Padma Vibhushan MS Swaminathan. The CM was saddened that India has lost a renowned agricultural scientist with the passing away of Swaminathan. The Chief Minister said that Swaminathan brought revolutionary and qualitative changes with innovative methods in India’s traditional farming sector with a vision that India achieved self-sufficiency in food grain production.

KCR said that India achieved the Green revolution through the experiments conducted by Swaminathan. As a result, food grain output increased, including wheat, rice, and others. He recalled Swaminathan extolling the initiatives taken up by the Telangana government towards the development of the agricultural sector on numerous occasions and the close association he maintained with the departed agricultural scientist.

Interaction with Swaminathan at the Secretariat during his visit to Telangana will be remembered for a lifetime. The State government fulfilled the wishes of Swaminathan who advocated that Telangana would flourish as a Seed Bowl of India through the optimum use of fertile lands.

Swaminathan was always interested in visiting Telangana after learning about the agricultural development and welfare of the farmers in the State. The agricultural scientist was also delighted over the fast pace development of the farming sector in Telangana and expressed his desire to visit Telangana in the recent meeting with State representatives; KCR said it will be difficult to fill the void left by Swaminathan and the country’s farming sector and the farmers lost a guiding force. CM KCR conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.