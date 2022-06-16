KCR likely to discuss Prez poll strategy

Hyderabad: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to visit New Delhi on June 19 to meet a few leaders in the national capital. According to unconfirmed reports, KCR will meet the leaders of AAP, Akali Dal, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and other non-Congress and non-BJP political outfits vis-à-vis the ensuing Presidential elections and their stand.

Besides TRS, AAP, Akali Dal and BJD stayed away from the meeting called by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with all non – BJP forces to finalise a candidate for the Presidential elections in New Delhi on Wednesday. The TRS skipped the meeting on the grounds that its arch political rival Congress was invited to the meeting. During the talks with the leaders, KCR will be discussing his proposed new national party and the strategy to be adopted during the Presidential election. Whether to support the BJP, if an ST candidate is fielded, or to stay away from the polls is something which the TRS will decide after the BJP announces its candidate.

KCR is making fast moves to float the national party. He would be convening a meeting of the TRS executive after his return from Delhi in which a resolution will be passed resolving to convert the TRS into a national party -- Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

Once the resolution is passed, formalities to get the party registered would be done.

The party sources said the BRS will retain the pink colour flag but will replace the Telangana map with that of India with images of farmers. The possibility of allotting 'car' symbol is high since the Election Commission has not allotted this symbol to any registered party.

Once this process is over, the BRS will finalise the states from which it will contest the next general elections. To get the status of a national party, a party has to win two percent of the seats in the Lok Sabha from three different states or it has to poll 6 percent of votes in four states in addition to winning 4 Lok Sabha seats from any state or states.