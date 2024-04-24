KCR would have remained a non-entity, hadn’t Sonia gifted TS: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Former MLA of Sangareddy T Jagga Reddy lashed out at the BRS leaders for questioning the Gandhi family’s contribution to the nation, saying that the former CM KCR would have remained a non-entity had Sonia Gandhi not gifted Telangana. Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, the PCC working president criticised statements questioning the Congress’ contribution to the nation. He said that the Congress is the only party that laid a strong foundation for all sectors in the country.

Jagga Reddy pointed out that KCR and his family members had enjoyed power in the government for ten years due to the formation of the Telangana state which was granted by the Congress party. "Gandhi family has made huge sacrifices.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi participated in the freedom struggle at a young age and also spent six years in jail. Does Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BRS president KCR have a history of spending their time in jail for the sake of the country?" Jagga Reddy questioned.