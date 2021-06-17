KCR's district tour to erase north-south bias

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is all set to embark on district visits from June 20. The government wants to erase the criticism that the Chief Minister was paying more attention towards development in the North Telangana and was ignoring the South Telangana.

Official sources said that the Chief Minister during his district visits will adopt a district from South Telangana. The CM's visits would help in streamlining the administration and would put the developmental programmes on a fast track. These programmes had suffered a setback due to the second wave of the corona.

KCR had sought reports of various ongoing developmental activities in the districts and was analysing them so that he can select a district to be adopted.

Reports indicate that some of the South Telangana districts mainly in old Mahbubnagar district, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet districts were still facing backwardness. In old Nalgonda, some areas in Yadadri Bhongir and Suryapet districts and Bhadradri - Kothagudem districts are also in the list of backward districts.

In the North Telangana, Mulugu, Warangal (Rural), Mancherial, Nirmal and Asifabad Komaram Bheem districts are said to be lagging in competing with other districts in development. Officials said that KCR was keen to adopt a district that is struggling to reach the development goals set by the government and promote it as a model district. It is being felt that he would adopt one of the newly carved districts from the old Mahbubnagar district.

The Chief Minister would start his district tour from Siddipet and Kamareddy on June 20. He will inaugurate the integrated Collectorate complexes. On the next day, he will lay the foundation stone for a super speciality hospital in Warangal. He would review the implementation of welfare schemes and developmental programmes with Collectors and enquire about the pending schemes.