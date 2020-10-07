Keshavapuram reservoir will slake Hyderabad's thirst till 2050: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday stated that the Keshavapuram reservoir would provide continuous water supply to Hyderabad city until 2050. The Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, would lay the foundation for the project shortly, he informed.

The Minister reviewed the progress of the project works with Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials in Hyderabad. He said that acquisition of 1,490 acres for construction of the reservoir was almost complete and once the reservoir was constructed, there would be no drinking water crisis in Hyderabad till 2050.

He said that the Chief Minister had directed to construct an exclusive reservoir to meet the drinking water needs of the city. During the meeting, KT Rama Rao directed the officials to intensify efforts to obtain the second phase permissions from the forest department as already the preliminary permissions were obtained.

He said that it was the Chief Minister KCR's vision to have an exclusive reservoir for Hyderabad and ensure there were no drinking water issues in the city on a long-term basis. The Minister announced that sewerage treatment capacity would be enhanced in the city.

The State government was focusing on clean water bodies and zero discharge of waste into the lakes by constructing more sewage treatment plants. Currently, about 770 millions of litres per day (MLD) of sewage was being treated in the city and this capacity would be increased by additional 1,200 MLD capacity, he said.

"With the current capacity of sewage treatment, Hyderabad is already in the top position compared to other metro cities in the country. However, another1,200 STPs would be constructed in addition to the existing ones," the Minister said.

The Minister also instructed the water board officials to compile a report on the requirement of new STPs as per the Hyderabad master plan and submit the same to the government in a week.