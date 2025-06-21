Live
Kiran International School Celebrates International Yoga & World Music Day 2025 with Purpose and Passion
Kiran International School celebrated International Yoga Day and World Music Day 2025 with great enthusiasm and purpose. The day began with a vibrant mass yoga session for students of Grades III to X, led by the school’s skilled in-house yoga instructors. The event brought together students, parents, and staff in a collective practice promoting wellness, mindfulness, and community spirit.
Professor Dr. Sreedhar Rao garu, the Chief Guest, shared insightful reflections on yoga’s role in fostering mental clarity, emotional balance, and holistic well-being. Managing Director Shri Ritesh Bhuriwale inspired students to adopt yoga as a daily habit for personality development and inner strength. The enthusiastic participation of parents added warmth and encouragement, while the collaboration with Decathlon further emphasized the importance of fitness and purposeful living.
Following the yoga session, students of Grades IX and X took part in the Inspire to Impact session themed “Inner Balance, Outer Brilliance: Yoga for Fostering Focus and Mental Well-being in Students.”
The school had the honor of hosting Sri T. Lakshmi Narasimha Rao garu, who emphasized values, character, and the significance of the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra in nurturing resilience and self-mastery. Dr. Sridhar Rao garu provided impactful insights on self-awareness, discipline, and purpose, sparking deep reflection among students and educators alike.
The day’s events left a lasting impression, reinforcing the school’s commitment to nurturing mindful, resilient, and value-driven individuals through the transformative power of yoga.