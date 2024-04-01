Live
Just In
Kishan has done nothing for devpt of Sec’bad: KTR
Stating that the Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had done nothing for the constituency in the last five years. the BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that Kishan Redd hasn't brought a single rupee or initiated any development activity for the city of Hyderabad or the state of Telangana.
Taking up padayatra in support of party candidate T Padma Rao at Amberpet, Rama Rao recalled that Kishan Reddy was rejected by the people of Amberpet Assembly Constituency and accidentally became a Member of Parliament from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. Due to his failures as an MP, KTR stated that he is going to lose this election.
Rao dared Kishan Reddy to present his development and achievement report card to the people of the Secunderabad constituency and ask for votes in the election if he had the guts. He also requested the voters of Secunderabad to support the BRS party in the Parliament elections. He reminded the city voters about the 360-degree development of Hyderabad during their last ten years in power.