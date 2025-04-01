Kishan launches Viksit Bharat Entrepreneur Network

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, launched the Viksit Bharat Entrepreneur Network (VBEN) on Monday. During the inauguration of the VBEN office and the network, he stated that the NGO aims to make India a developed country by 2047. “We have launched the ‘Viksit Bharat Entrepreneur’ organisation in Hyderabad to guide the development of entrepreneurs,” he said.

Kishan Reddy emphasised that the youth of the country aspire to conduct research and start their own businesses, and they require proper guidance.

“It is essential to produce entrepreneurs on a large scale, especially in rural areas, assembly centers, and district centers. We must leverage technology to bring about changes in the agricultural sector,” he added. He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government is encouraging startups and young entrepreneurs, and the central government has simplified the loan clearance processes and other permissions from banks.

The ‘Viksit Bharat Entrepreneur organization will motivate and train the youth of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to start their own businesses, aiming to create numerous job opportunities. Kishan Reddy congratulated Amar Nath and his team for their efforts in establishing this organisation. Through VBEN, students will have an excellent opportunity to enter the business sector after completing their studies and contribute to the country’s development.