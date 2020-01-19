Kishan Reddy hits out at TRS govt

Nizampet: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday hit out at the TRS government, accusing it of trying to pit the Hindus against the minorities for its own benefit.

Referring to the ongoing agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Reddy said unnecessary row was being created and conspiracies being hatched to mislead people. He alleged that the TRS government has forgotten the assurances given before the elections and that the Rythu Bandhu scheme have been stopped, as also the 2 BHK scheme.

He claimed that the promise of jobs to youth has remained mere talk and that the government was changing the Central schemes of Swachh Bharat, Pradan Mantri Awas Yojana and claiming them as its own. He was speaking on the eve of the tour of several wards of Nizampet municipality as part of canvassing in support of the party candidates along with Medchal-Malkajgiri BJP unit president Madhavaram Kantha Rao. Among those present on the occasion included MLC Ramchandar Rao, former MLA N V S S Prabhakar, party leader Malla Reddy.

Beginning with the Nizampet municipality, Reddy toured the areas in Dundidal, Kompally, Gundlapochampally, Jawaharnagar, Dammaiguda, Nagaram, Pirzadiguda, Bodduppal civic bodies(four municipal corporations and five municipalities).