Kishan Reddy realises he could not win, hence report card: BRS

Kishan Reddy realises he could not win, hence report card: BRS
Hyderabad: Alleging that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy remembers people only during elections, BRS leader R Sridhar Reddy said on Friday that the BJP...

Hyderabad: Alleging that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy remembers people only during elections, BRS leader R Sridhar Reddy said on Friday that the BJP leader released a report card after he realised that he could not win in Secunderabad.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Sridhar Reddy stated that Union Minister Kishan Reddy claims that the Centre has given Telangana Rs 10 lakh crore and Rs 46,000 crore to Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency over the last ten years. “If Rs 46,000 crore is brought, it should be visible somewhere in the form of projects. If the BJP has brought so much money to Secunderabad, why did it not win a single seat in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency during the previous Assembly elections?” he questioned.

The BRS leader alleged that Kishan Reddy’s reports were misleading people, and he was fearful of defeat. “As a Union Minister, Kishan Reddy has not accomplished anything to further Telangana’s development. When there were floods in Hyderabad, he did not bring a single rupee,” alleged Sridhar Reddy.

