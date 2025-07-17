Kishan sees Argentina as reliable partner for India

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy participated in the Independence Day celebrations of Argentina, highlighting the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.

Addressing dignitaries and foreign diplomats at an event in the national capital on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy emphasised Argentina’s status as a reliable partner for India, particularly in the domains of critical minerals, economic cooperation, and global security.

“India has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy, and we are committed to moving forward together with nations of the Global South,” He said. He reaffirmed that India and Argentina share deep ties not only in trade and diplomacy but also in people-to-people connections across culture, tourism, and sports. Recalling the celebration of Argentina’s 2022 Soccer World Cup win by Indian fans, he noted the enduring popularity of football legends like Maradona and Messi in India.

On matters of economic and technological collaboration, the Union Minister announced that India would soon begin work on five lithium blocks in Argentina’s Catamarca province. The venture, spearheaded by Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) CABIL, marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral cooperation in critical mineral sourcing. “Argentina is a dependable partner in supporting India’s mineral demands as we expand in defense, manufacturing, space technology, pharmaceuticals, and medicine,” he added.

Kishan Reddy praised Argentina’s unwavering support following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed India’s commitment to mutual security partnerships. “India appreciates the backing of Argentina in our fight against terrorism, and this shared commitment makes our bond stronger,” he noted.

Earlier, Argentine Ambassador to India Mariano Agustin Cauchino echoed the sentiment, stating, “India is a reliable friend of Argentina across diverse sectors.” He emphasized the importance of mutual benefits in the critical minerals sector. He reiterated Argentina’s full support for India in counter-terrorism efforts.

The event witnessed the presence of officials from the Argentine Embassy, ambassadors from various countries, prominent industry leaders, and representatives of India’s foreign affairs and mineral industries. Kishan Reddy extended warm greetings to the government and people of Argentina, expressing hope for deeper collaboration in the years to come.

With shared values and strategic cooperation at its core, the India–Argentina partnership continues to expand, setting an example for effective bilateral relations rooted in trust, innovation, and global responsibility.