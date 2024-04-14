Kishan takes potshots at KCR’s family

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy lashed out at the BRS party for calling people of Telangana have lost their minds by not voting for the pink party. Addressing the election campaign on Saturday, Kishan Reddy alleged that KCR and his family have robbed the state. Telangana was robbed by a father, child and son. As if looting Telangana was not enough, BRS MLC K Kavitha has to go to jail for her involvement in the liquor scam in Delhi.

Though people have rejected the BRS, the arrogance of the power in their leaders has not gone away. Some BRS leaders say, “People have lost their intelligence” for not voting for the BRS. It shows the level of arrogance of BRS leaders, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao came to power at the same time in 2014. However, while Modi worked for the country and her people, KCR worked for his family amassing thousands of crores worth of land. “They built a farmhouse for the son and a farmhouse for the daughter. As if looting Telangana is not enough, KCR’s daughter has gone to Delhi to start the liquor business, which ended in her arrest, he pointed out.

However, in a bid to break free from the BRS regime under KCR, the people of the state have landed into further troubles with Congress coming to power. Taking a dig at the Congress, Kishan Reddy questioned the grand old party promise of implementing its six guarantees in 100 days. “no guarantee has been implemented yet. Congress party means scams and looting people.” He alleged that Congress in the state collected money from contractors and builders for Rahul Gandhi to foot the parliament election bills of the Congress party. Congress party is sending hundreds of crores to Delhi. He asked whether people voted to Congress to rob them and send the state’s wealth to Delhi?

He demanded that Congress spell out what happened to the implementation of its guarantees? People voted for Congress

because they were guaranteed good things. But nothing is happening.