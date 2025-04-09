Kishan welcomes HC verdict on Dilsukhnagar twin bomb blasts

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy welcomed the Telangana High Court verdict on the Dilsukhnagar twin bomb blasts. He said on Tuesday that the Telangana High Court’s decision that death is the appropriate punishment for the terrorists who committed genocide has once again made it clear that there is no place for violence and terrorism in a democracy.

He said, “We believe that justice has been done to the families of the victims. We will stand by them,” he added.

The Union Minister reiterated that the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working with a zero-tolerance policy to eradicate terrorism. “There is no place for such incidents in the last 11 years of BJP rule. After coming to power at the Centre, the BJP government gave the highest priority to the security of the country. The Modi government is working with commitment towards completely eradicating terrorism. In a democracy, appeasement politics should not be encouraged at all. All political parties should remember this,” he added.

He also congratulated the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for playing a key role in conducting a thorough investigation and getting the accused punished. “I congratulate the police personnel who investigated the blasts,” he said, insisting that the State governments should take stricter measures, giving top priority to the security of the country.