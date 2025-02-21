Komatireddy blames BRS for activist’s murder

Hyderabad: R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has accused the BRS top leadership for the murder of social activist Rajalinga Murthy, as he exposed the BRS’ alleged ‘corruption’ in the Kaleshwaram project. Referring to the victim's family’s accusations against former MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, he blamed MLA’s involvement. He also assured that Chakradhar Goud, who is engaged in a legal battle against KCR, would be provided protection.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he said that the victim’s family has accused a former MLA of orchestrating the murder and held that former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family including KTR, and Harish Rao were aware of the plan. “One should seek legal recourse, but is murder the solution? KCR and his family have plundered the state. If someone exposes their corruption, will they be killed? If money is lost, it can be earned again, but can lives be restored? Rajalingamurthy fought against the corruption in the Kaleshwaram project,” he said.

Assuring protection for those involved in legal battles with KCR, he said that anyone who fears a threat to their life from KCR should approach the government. Komatireddy remarked that the BRS has engaged in violent political tactics for many years in Telangana, highlighting that Rajalingam was killed for challenging the previous BRS administration's abuses. The Minister said that it was not an isolated incident and alleged that the BRS has nurtured and promoted the politics of murder.