KTR invited as keynote speaker at Oxford India Forum meeting

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has been invited as the keynote speaker at the Oxford India Forum Conference to be held in England on June 20 and 21.

Siddharth Sethi, founder of the forum, said the conference is being organised with the theme “Advanced Technologies for India’s Development”. He mentioned that if KTR shares his experiences and ideas with international students and experts from different countries, the discussions will be more interesting; it will inspire all of them to be a part of India’s development journey.

The speakers at the conference will mainly discuss how cutting-edge technologies can be used to solve global problems and for sustainable development in India. In the presence of students, teachers and experts from different countries, KTR will explain India’s progress path, the innovative policies implemented in Telangana, and technology-based development model.

The forum meeting is the largest event related to India in Europe. The main objective of the forum is to bring India closer to the world and increase participation of other countries in research, technology, and policies.