KTR praises CM KCR in Assembly session

Hyderabad: Telangana assembly meetings have started. The Speaker of the Assembly took up the question and answer session first. On this occasion, Minister KTR answered the questions asked by the members on IT exports and said that the IT exports from Telangana are increasing massively. He said that in our State there is no inter-caste and religion fightings.



If you look at the growth of IT in the country, he said that the IT progress of our state is four times more. He praised that all this was possible due to the presence of KCR, a courageous and capable leader. He said that we have achieved this due to our able leadership and stable government.

KTR criticized that the IT industry in Gurugram, which was once at a high position, was destroyed. In 1987, the first IT tower came up in Begumpet, Hyderabad... After that, in 27 years, the total IT exports were Rs. 56,0000 crores only, last year IT sector exports were Rs. 57,707 crores.

It means that what happened in 27 years was done by KCR in one year. He said that all the leading IT companies of the world are coming to Hyderabad. He said that more than 6 lakh IT jobs have come after the formation of Telangana state. The prices of land in the state have also increased drastically. Today an acre of land is Rs. 100 crores, he said.