KTR rings caution bell for realtors eyeing land in Kancha Gachibowli

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday cautioned the buyers not to purchase any land from the Kancha Gachibowli stating that the party after coming into power after three years would build a sprawling eco-park in the lands.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao announced that if his party returns to power, it will reclaim 400 acres of land belonging to Hyderabad Central University (HCU) in Kancha Gachibowli and transform it into a sprawling eco-park. The move, he said, would serve as a gift to the students of HCU and the people of Hyderabad, while issuing a stern warning to those eyeing the land for real estate gains under the current Congress-led government.

Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of treating the land as a commodity, cautioning potential buyers that anyone purchasing it in hopes of profiting from Reddy’s ‘biscuit-throwing tactics’ would face severe losses once BRS regains control. He saluted the students’ ‘extraordinary struggle’ against the state government’s alleged attempts to encroach on university land.

KTR criticised the Congress government for its refusal to engage in dialogue with the students, who have been protesting for the past 10 days. He warned that if the government does not reverse its stance, BRS would mobilise thousands of supporters for a march to HCU. “If they don’t step back and change this decision, we will march to HCU with the people of Hyderabad in full force,” he asserted.

KTR lashed out at Revanth Reddy, calling him a ‘real estate broker’ masquerading as a leader. “He claims to work 18 hours a day, but he should spend at least 10 minutes thinking like a human being—like a father or grandfather—about the future generations, instead of acting like a broker,” KTR remarked. “Why are they sending bulldozers over the people on Saturdays and Sundays? Has the government no sense, no shame, despite the High Court and Supreme Court’s directives?” he questioned, accusing the Congress government of exploiting court holidays to carry out ‘destructive activities’.

KTR recalled how BRS had facilitated Rahul Gandhi’s visits to HCU during protests over Rohith Vemula’s death. “We escorted Rahul Gandhi to HCU twice with government support. But today, the same Congress government is tearing the clothes of female students and dragging them by their hair with police brutality,” he said.

Labeling Gandhi a “missing leader” and a “political tourist,” KTR challenged him to visit HCU again and explain his party’s actions to the students. “Rahul spoke of a ‘shop of love,’ but Telangana has become a ‘house of hatred’ under his party’s rule,” he added.