KTR rolls out 21 new Covid ambulances 

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday flagged off 21 new Covid response ambulances donated by the TRS public representatives as part of 'Gift a smile' campaign started on the birthday of the minister.

The Warangal leaders led by Minister E Dayakar Rao handed over the ambulances to the party working president. The Warangal leaders who donated money for the ambulances include MP M Kavitha, MLAs Shankar Naik, A Ramesh, N Narender, N Lakshman Rao.

Three ambulances each were donated by the leaders like Ministers Eatala Rajender, Malla Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Chevella MP G Ranjeeth Reddy, Mahabubnagar MP Srinivas Reddy. The other leaders who donated the ambulances include MLA M Janardhan Reddy (2), one each by Minister S Niranjan Reddy, MLC P Mahender Reddy, N Narender, Upender Reddy, Aroori Ramesh, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Warangal leader Lakshman Rao.

These ambulances would be used in the constituencies in the districts of Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Khammam. The Municipal Administration Minister thanked the party leaders for their gesture.