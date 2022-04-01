KTR slams Centre on spiralling prices of petrol, diesel

Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre over spiralling prices of petroleum products in the country. He demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recollect his own tweets on the rising petrol and diesel prices in the country. In this connection, KTR re-tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet in 2014.

KTR re-tweeted Narendra Modi's tweet questioning the UPA government about the rising petroleum prices in the country and their burden on millions of people. He also reminded Modi about his promise that he would slash petroleum prices after his party government assumes office after the elections. KTR lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre for causing huge burden on the States due to its failure. He also lambasted BJP for its false publicity that it provided water taps to every house in Telangana State.

He alleged that the BJP has no sympathy and responsibility towards the weaker sections in the country. Demanding the BJP to disclose its share in the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, KTR lashed out at the PM for speaking lies on the issue of Central aid to newly born Telangana State.