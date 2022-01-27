Legislators, MPs get posts of TRS District presidents as KCR makes appointments

Hyderabad: After a long wait, the TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday appointed district presidents of the party giving all importance to MLAs and in-charges of constituencies.

The party leaders were waiting for the district committee heads for a long time, as the process of revamping the party was started almost a year back. This is the first time that KCR has appointed district presidents after the State formation. After coming to power in 2014, the party removed the district presidents and only focused on the State committees. The party had started the membership drive in February 2021; it took almost a year to make appointments for districts.

The MLAs, MPs and MLCs were the ones who got posts as district heads. The MLAs the posts include Jugu Ramanna ( Adilabad), Koneru Konappa (Komaram Bheem Asifabad), B Suman (Mancherial), G Vithal Reddy (Nirmal), A Jeevan Reddy (Nizamabad), K Vidyasagar Rao (Jagityal), K Chander (Peddapalli), M Padma Devender Reddy (Medak), A Ramesh (Warangal), D Vijay Bhaskar (Hanamkonda), R Kanta Rao (Bhadradri-Kothagudem), R Ravinder Kumar (Nalgonda), Manchireddy Kishan Reddy (Ranga Reddy), M Anand (Vikarabad), C Laxma Reddy (Mahbubnagar), G Balraju (Nagarkurnool), B Krishnamohan Reddy (Jogulamba-Gadwal), S Rajender Reddy (Narayanpet), Maganti Gopinath (Hyderabad).

The MPs who got the posts include B Lingaiah Yadav (Suryapet), Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (Siddipet). The MLCs becoming TRS district chiefs include Shambhipur Raju (Medchal), Tata Madhu (Khammam).

The others who were rewarded were Mujeebuddin (Kamareddy), a former DCMS chairman, SUDA chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao (Karimnagar), former MPP T Agaiah (Rajanna-Sircilla), former MLA Chinta Prabhakar (Sangareddy), ZP chairman P Sampath Reddy (Jangaon), K Jagadish Reddy (Mulugu), ZP chairperson Gandra Jyothi (Jayashankar-Bhupalapally), Oil Fed Chairman Kancharla Ramakrishna Reddy (Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri) and municipal chairman A Gattu Yadav (Wanaparthy).

The appointment of district president has led to a discussion within the party. The TRS leaders were discussing that those who were already enjoying the posts were given the responsibility.

They said this decision of the party chief may have an impact on those who were waiting for the posts for long. "During a meeting of the State committee, the TRS chief had told the party leaders that MLAs would have an upper hand in the party as he did not want another powerhouse in districts," recalled a TRS leader.

The party leaders believe that the committee would be important because it would take key decisions like finalising probable candidates for elections. They also expect that the pink party may go for early elections.