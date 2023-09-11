Hyderabad: Asserting that life is ‘most valuable gift of nature’, DGP Anjani Kumar has emphasised that ‘one bad chapter does not mean that life is over’. Filling the air with positive energy with his presence in Gachibowli stadium, he handed over prizes to winners at The HANS Marathon on the World Suicide Prevention Day.

In his message, the DGP said there will always be challenging moments and difficult times in life, but one must overcome them. “Friends, as it is said, life is a big story and if it is a big story, it will always have ups and downs. We have to overcome and we have to help each other to overcome that. Life is the most valuable gift of nature and we have to take it forward come what may,” he underlined.

While lauding the efforts of The Hans India for organising the annual event, Kumar said he was inspired by all athletes, particularly the elders who are the ‘veteran category’, the elite. “They have certainly set an example for society. This really reminds me that when there is determination, anything is possible; all of you have shown that. I convey my heartfelt regards to each one of you,” he added.

ChallaNageshwar Rao from TCS while lauding the efforts of The Hans India and Hmtv for organising the event on the World Suicide Prevention Day said: TCS takes pride and privilege for being part of the marathon. “We are ready to support any noble cause. I thank Hmtv and The Hans India for giving the opportunity for TCS to participate in the event. In spite of disturbing weather large number of people(6,000) attended,” he exuded.

Rao suggested that suicides can be prevented by active intervention of society. “Spot vulnerable amongst your circle of friends or colleagues, identify the symptoms (tendencies) to give up on life. If we can support them at that crucial moment, we can pull them out and show them the clear path of life. Once they cross that moment, they will be ready to tie up the lace and run forward like all of you did,” he explained.

While expressing satisfaction about the event’s success, Hmtv and Hans India MD K Hanumantha Rao thanked the police officials, particularly the DGP, and the traffic wing for their support. “We got great support from the DGP, the police force and traffic wing.

It’s not that we did, it’s all done by you,” he said addressing the participants.