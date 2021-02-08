X
Lions Club of Secunderabad conducts medical camp

Highlights

Yapral: The Lions Club of Secunderabad, Aathira, with the support o Human Rights Conservation Council of India, organised a two-day free medical check-...

Yapral: The Lions Club of Secunderabad, Aathira, with the support o Human Rights Conservation Council of India, organised a two-day free medical check-up and chiropractic treatment camp at Matrixx Majestic gated community in Yapral on Saturday and Sunday.

Chiropractic is a type of therapy focused on the diagnosis and treatment of neuromuscular disorders, with an emphasis on treatment through manual adjustment and manipulation of the spine.

"As many as 75 persons were treated for complaints on various chronic diseases like cervical spondylosis, back pain, knee pain , join pain and obesity," said chiropractic specialist Dr Shahed Baig.

