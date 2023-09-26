Live
- Jayalalitha thanks audience for embracing success of ‘Rudram Kota’
- Call to equip students with skills in new technologies in country
- World Pharmacist Day celebrated
- UPI usage set to rise in festive shopping
- Knee Surgery for Mere 67 Rupees Under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Yojana
- Sugar minister apologised for statement on farmers suicides
- Police breaks Paritala Sunitha hunger strike, shifts to hospital in Anantapur
- S&P holds 6% growth forecast for FY24
- Kejriwal recalls ex-PM Manmohan Singh's dedication on his 91st birthday
- Agri-tech startups suffer 45% fall in investments
Just In
Lok Sabha seats to be pared down South in delimitation process
Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that if the seats in the Southern States decrease in the delimitation process, it...
Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that if the seats in the Southern States decrease in the delimitation process, it would lead to a strong people’s movement in the entire Southern India.
The BRS leader was responding to a media report that the Lok Sabha seats are likely to be decreased in the Southern States in the delimitation process. It is said that the seats are expected to be increased based on the population and if this rule is implemented the seats in the Southern States are likely to be decreased in the delimitation process.
A media organisation stated that the current allotment of seats for States was loosely based on the 1971 census. Carnegie Endowments estimates show that if seats are revised on the basis of projected population for 2026, some States could gain more seats while others may lose out. The chart released by the organisation said that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh which had 42 seats will have 34 seats showing a decrease of eight seats after 2026.
The highest beneficiary would be Uttar Pradesh which would add eleven seats, Bihar with 10 additional seats, Rajasthan 6 and Madhya Pradesh will have four more seats.
The BRS leader said, “We are all proud Indians and representatives of the best-performing States of India. We will not remain mute spectators if the voices and representations of our people in the country’s highest democratic forum are suppressed,” said Rao adding, that hope wisdom prevails and Delhi was listening.