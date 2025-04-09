Maintain strict vigilance on drug abuse, DGP tells officers

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police Dr Jitender on Tuesday emphasised the government’s commitment to curbing drug abuse in the State. He directed the unit officers to engage with local communities and to collaborate with voluntary organisations, NCC and NSS students to strengthen anti-drug campaigns.

During the closing programme of the two-day half-yearly crime review, Dr Jitender stated that clear instructions have been issued to curb drug abuse. He urged all CPs and SPs to maintain strict vigilance in their respective jurisdictions. The DGP stressed the need for continuous awareness activities, especially in educational institutions. The session was attended by DG-CID Shikha Goel, along with ADGs, IGs, CPs, SPs who presented and discussed various issues concerning law enforcement and public safety.

Highlighting the importance of technology in policing, the DGP underscored effective utilisation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System project, given the significant investment made by the government. He instructed officers to adopt the e-summons system for greater efficiency.

Shikha Goel provided a comprehensive analysis of crime trends across the State and urged the unit officers to work proactively toward achieving this year’s targets. She stressed that the conviction rate must be improved.

Additional DGP (Law & Order) Mahesh M Bhagwat presented a detailed presentation on law and order issues across the State. He addressed strategies to control circulation of spurious seeds.

TS Anti-Narcotics Bureau director Sandeep Shandilya urged all officers to enhance public awareness against drug usage through community engagement and educational initiatives.

Various IPS officers shared presentations on departmental advancements and operational challenges.