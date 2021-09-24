Majority people in SCB favour merger with GHMC: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that the majority of people in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board areas were in favour of merger in to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The minister said people were facing difficulties in the Cantonment areas. Earlier, the Cantonment area was far away from the city, but now the city itself has spread beyond the Cantonment area.

"People are of the view that there was no development because of the Cantonment. The government started B-PASS but it cannot be implemented in Cantonment, similarly, the Annapurna Canteens cannot be set up in the area. The Defence ministry will not cooperate with the government. They don't even allow new roads to be laid and close down existing roads, which is not a good practice," said Rao during a press conference here on Thursday.

KTR observed that there was an opinion among people living in the Cantonment area and he highlighted this on his social media account. He said the majority of people, almost 75 per cent, wanted the area to be included in GHMC for development. Rao said they would take this to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and he would take a decision on how to go forward.