Make Telangana an eco-tourism hub: Minister tells officials

Hyderabad: Telangana Forest Environment Minister Konda Surekha on Friday said that the government was working with a clear vision to turn Telangana into an eco-tourism hub. Development of these projects should follow a holistic approach, respecting local culture, tribal traditions and spiritual heritage, she added.

Minister Surekha chaired a meeting of the Eco-Tourism Project Screening Committee at the Secretariat on Friday.

The Minister directed the officials to speed up works, start Phase II immediately where Phase I is complete, and ensure that projects taken up by TGFDC and TGTDC are formalised through MoUs for better coordination.

Konda Surekha said eco-tourism projects in areas with temples should also be developed in a spiritual manner. She announced a special plan for Niladri Hills, likening it to the Bhimbetka Hills of Madhya Pradesh, and directed that funds be arranged from the Tourism and Endowments Departments to promote it as a unique eco-tourism site.

The meeting reviewed projects at Ananthagiri Hills (Vikarabad), Kanakagiri (Khammam), Mucherla Eco Park (Nalgonda), Manjeera Wildlife Sanctuary (Sangareddy) and others including Nandipet, Mannanur, Domalapenta, Amaragiri, Pakhal Lake, Kinnerasani, Nagarjuna Sagar and Vanasthali.

Concluding the review, Konda Surekha urged all departments to work together to create world-class eco-tourism experiences, adding that Telangana will soon gain national and international recognition in this sector.