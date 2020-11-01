Man tries to immolate self in front of BJP office in Hyderabad

A man tried to set himself on fire here in front of a BJP office in Hyderabad on Sunday. Srinivas is a native of Tammalanigudem of Yacharam mandal of Rangareddy district. The man who suffered burn injuries was shifted a hospital.

Getting into details, Srinivas attempted to commit suicide protesting against the arrest of Bandi Sanjay. He said that he did not accompany Bandi Sanjay when the police arrested the BJP leader. In a protest against the arrest of his leader, the man doused himself with petrol and set himself on fire.

However, the police at the BJP office reacted swiftly and put out the fire. Srinivas suffered 40 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Bandi Sanjay was arrested by the police when he was heading to Siddipet after the police seized cash from kin of BJP leader Raghunandan Rao's residence. Sanjay was arrested and sent back to Karimnagar. The police arrested Bandi Sanjay citing 'law and order' issues and said that his entry could have led to trouble.