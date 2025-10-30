McDonald’s Opens Its Largest Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad’s HITEC City

McDonald’s has opened a new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad’s HITEC City.

It is the company’s largest office outside the United States, spread across 1.56 lakh square feet.

The new centre will work on technology, data, finance, and other global business operations.

It was launched on Wednesday by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu.

The centre will create jobs for more than 1,200 skilled people and help boost Hyderabad’s economy.

It will also benefit nearby sectors like real estate, services, and logistics.

McDonald’s, founded in 1940, is one of the world’s biggest fast-food brands, serving millions every day in over 100 countries.

In India, it runs through two franchise partners and focuses on using technology and innovation to grow