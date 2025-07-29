Medicos told to ensure timely treatment to patients

Rangareddy: Amid the on-going seasonal showers, the district administration in Rangareddy has begun taking stock of the situation at primary health centres and residential hostels in the district to prevent any outburst of seasonal maladies.

Senior officials led by District Collector C Narayan Reddy, IAS, made a surprise visit to the Community Health Centre at Shamshabad on Thursday and took stock of the medicine available and therapeutic arrangements at the facility.

He instructed the authorities to keep the hospital surroundings clean and tidy through sanitation arrangements and ensure that necessary medicines are available to the patients.

The District Collector inquired about the medical services being provided to the patients the community healthcare facility. He especially inquired about the available strength of the medical staff at the facility required to perform therapeutic activities.

The Collector asked the authorities to submit a report regarding staff, if any, required at the facility. The Collector went through the attendance register at the Community Centre to get a straight dope about the attendance and punctuality of the staff helming the facility. C Narayan Reddy went round the rooms at the Community Centre and even interacted with some of the patients taking medical treatment being provided at the community centre.

The Collector asked for all types of medicines to be made available adequately to ensure timely treatment of the patients approaching the healthcare facility, thereby preventing the spread of seasonal diseases. The Collector also enquired about the number of outpatients approaching the facility on a daily basis, besides the number of inpatients presently taking treatment at the facility.

During the inspection, the Collector instructed the officials to take measures in order to prevent rainwater from accumulating at the hospital premises and spruce-up the area.

The medical officer brought the issue of lack of proper water facility being required during the treatment of dialysis patients at the Community Health Centre. The Collector ordered the concerned municipal commissioner to look into the issue within a week.

Medical Officer Durgalatha, Shamshabad Municipal Commissioner Suman Rao and other officials were present. A day earlier, the District Collector made a similar surprise visit to the Jyotirao Phule BC Welfare and SC Girls’ Hostel in Maheshwaram and took stock of the food supply and sanitary arrangements being put to play at the hostel.

The Collector inspected the room where grains and vegetables were stored, besides the dining hall where food was being served to the students in the hostel.

At one point, he tasted the cooked curries and expressed his displeasure over the poor quality of buttermilk. He instructed the officials to clean the storage room and the students’ rooms regularly and ensure cleaning of toilets on a regular basis.