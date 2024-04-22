Meet held on sustainable solutions for MSMEs

Hyderabad: To mark theWorld Creativity and Innovation Day, the Association of Business Women in Commerce and Industry (ABWCI), in collaboration with NIMSME, organised a one-day symposium, where renowned speakers stressed how women are playing a pivotal role in business in driving social and economic progress across diverse sectors through creativity and innovation. The main aim of the symposium was to inspire everyone to harness their creative potential for a positive change.

Parul Soni, founder of ABWCI, said, “The main agenda of the event was to bring various renowned personalities on a single platform to figure out innovative ideas and sustainable solutions for MSMEs. Small-scale industries are not in a position to invest in innovations. As our organisation is in 37 countries, we are trying to bring more trade ideas from different countries and trying to bring that type of synergy in Indian entrepreneurs.”

Stressing on how the tri-sector partnership is playing a vital role, he said the

government, the private sector and various other profitable organisations are working together in ushering in such change.

In India, participation of women workforce has increased, but their contribution to the economy in terms of entrepreneurship has not gone up. The reason is there is no ecosystem supporting women entrepreneurs.

K. Ratna Prabha, president, Ubuntu Consortium, Ajit Rangnekar, director-general, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad, Dr S Glory Swarupa, director-general, NIMSME, Rama Devi Kanneganti, president of ALEAP, Dr Radhakishore Pandrangi, FICCI Telangana executive committee member, director, HC Robotics Pvt Ltd, Dr. Ambika Sharma, CEO ABWCI, also spoke.



















