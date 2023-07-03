  • Menu
Meeting between KCR and Akhilesh begins in Hyderabad

Akhilesh Yadav and BRS national president and CM KCR
Highlights

Meeting between Samajwadi Party national president and former CM Akhilesh Yadav and BRS national president and CM KCR

Hyderabad: The meeting between Samajwadi Party national president and former CM Akhilesh Yadav and BRS national president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao started in Pragati Bhavan.

CM KCR accorded a warm welcome to Akhilesh Yadav. CM KCR hosted lunch to Akhilesh.

Ministers - Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Vemula Prashant Reddy, MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Jeevan Reddy, former minister S Venugopalachari and others are present.

