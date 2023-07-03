Meeting between KCR and Akhilesh begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The meeting between Samajwadi Party national president and former CM Akhilesh Yadav and BRS national president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao started in Pragati Bhavan.



CM KCR accorded a warm welcome to Akhilesh Yadav. CM KCR hosted lunch to Akhilesh.

Ministers - Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Vemula Prashant Reddy, MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Jeevan Reddy, former minister S Venugopalachari and others are present.