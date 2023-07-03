Live
- CTE & govt of Andhra Pradesh signs MoU to establish Centre of Excellence in IT, Cybersecurity
- Meeting between KCR and Akhilesh begins in Hyderabad
- Here are the makeup trends to try
- PL Sector Update - Multiplex - Sector Update – Bollywood continues to struggle
- Following Are Foreign Exchange Rates On July-03-2023
- Guru Purnima 2023: Gautama Buddha Inspirational Quotes To Enlighten Your Mind And Soul
- Covid pandemic spiked Type 1 diabetes in children, adolescents: Study
- Guru Purnima 2023: Date, Timings, Rituals, and Significance
- After roller coaster journey NIFTY surpasses all time high
- Apple iOS 16.6 update fixes bugs and offers security patches
Meeting between KCR and Akhilesh begins in Hyderabad
Highlights
Meeting between Samajwadi Party national president and former CM Akhilesh Yadav and BRS national president and CM KCR
Hyderabad: The meeting between Samajwadi Party national president and former CM Akhilesh Yadav and BRS national president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao started in Pragati Bhavan.
CM KCR accorded a warm welcome to Akhilesh Yadav. CM KCR hosted lunch to Akhilesh.
Ministers - Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Vemula Prashant Reddy, MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Jeevan Reddy, former minister S Venugopalachari and others are present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS