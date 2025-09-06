  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Metro Rail to offer late-night services for Ganesh immersion

Metro Rail to offer late-night services for Ganesh immersion
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In view of the Ganesh Shobha Yatra on Saturday, Hyderabad Metro Rail will operate trains at 6 am on September 6, ahead of the usual...

Hyderabad: In view of the Ganesh Shobha Yatra on Saturday, Hyderabad Metro Rail will operate trains at 6 am on September 6, ahead of the usual schedule. The last trains will depart all terminal stations at 1 am on Sunday, September 7.

This extension is aimed at giving commuters flexibility as immersion events continue late into the night. According to Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL), these services during the festivities are intended to ease congestion on city roads and make travel safer for thousands joining the processions.

To control the crowds, additional personnel will be deployed across key stations, and safety protocols are being tightened to handle the higher footfall expected during the final immersion day. Additionally, the Metro Rail is working with the traffic police and civic authorities to align train schedules with procession routes, ensuring smooth movement around major immersion points.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick