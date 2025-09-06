Metro Rail to offer late-night services for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: In view of the Ganesh Shobha Yatra on Saturday, Hyderabad Metro Rail will operate trains at 6 am on September 6, ahead of the usual schedule. The last trains will depart all terminal stations at 1 am on Sunday, September 7.

This extension is aimed at giving commuters flexibility as immersion events continue late into the night. According to Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL), these services during the festivities are intended to ease congestion on city roads and make travel safer for thousands joining the processions.

To control the crowds, additional personnel will be deployed across key stations, and safety protocols are being tightened to handle the higher footfall expected during the final immersion day. Additionally, the Metro Rail is working with the traffic police and civic authorities to align train schedules with procession routes, ensuring smooth movement around major immersion points.