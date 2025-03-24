MGBS Metro Station blocked entrance bugs city commuters

Hyderabad:MGBS Metro Station, Blocked Entrance, Commuter Inconvenience, Paid Parking Issue, Hyderabad Metro, Public Transport AccessibilityThe daily commuters at MGBS Metro Station have voiced their concerns over the illegally blocked entrance. Frustrated by the ongoing inconvenience, they have urged the authorities to reopen it for the benefit of passengers.

Few daily commuters pointed out that due to lack of proper access to the station people are facing hardship to enter the station premises. The parking premises that were once free are now being charged. TSRTC in collaboration with a private organisation (Parkmate Smart Parking Solution) has started charging fees and for the past six months, this initiative has been implemented. Fuel to fire to the situation is the fact that the private organisation has recently blocked the metro entrance, causing severe inconvenience to commuters, especially senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and other passengers who require easy access to the entry and exit.

Galibe Vishal, a citizen, social activist, and daily commuter, said, “The implementation of paid parking has worsened the situation, as a private organisation has blocked the metro entrance, causing difficulties for passengers. This unnecessary inconvenience undermines the goal of a smooth and accessible metro transport system.” “Several representations were given to officials of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) and Hyderabad Metro officials regarding the recent blockage of the metro entrance but all fell on deaf ears. This issue has become a major inconvenience for commuters who rely on metro rail access through this station. It would be best if the concerned officials restored proper entry and exit access at MGBS metro station. Public transport should prioritise accessibility and commuter convenience”, said another daily commuter.