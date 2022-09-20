MHSRB to give another chance to upload correct experience certificate

Hyderabad: The Medical Health Services Recruitment Board has given one more opportunity to the applicants who have wrongly uploaded their experience certificates in the filling up of the civil surgeons in the health medical and family welfare department.

The Medical Health Services Recruitment Board had released Notification No.1/2022 on June 15, 2022 for filling up vacancies of Civil Assistant surgeons in health medical and family welfare department. Applicants seeking weightage points for contract/outsourced service had been requested to upload experience certificate in prescribed format issued by respective competent authorities in Annexure ll B /Annexure lI C. It was also mentioned in notification that experience certificates uploaded in formats other than those prescribed will not be considered.

However, it is noticed that some applicants had uploaded experience certificates which were not in prescribed format i.e., Annexure llI B/Annexure lllC. Now the board has decided to give one more opportunity to these applicants to upload the correct experience certificates in Annexure lll B/Annexure lI C annexed to Notification No.1/2022. The edit option for online application will be made available from 10.30 AM on September 21, 2022 to 5 PM on September 27, 2022. Applicants will be able to edit and upload only the experience certificate related part of the online application.

No further opportunities would be given and the experience certificates which were not in prescribed format i.e Annexure lli B/Annexure lI C will be rejected and no marks will be awarded for experience in such cases.